Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Man From Ghaziabad Tests Positive For COVID-19, Total Cases Rise to 30

Ghaziabad, March 5: Another positive case of coronavirus was reported in India on Thursday. According to reports, a middle-aged man from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has been tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the count of total positive cases of nCoV detected in the country has risen to 30. The man had a history of travelling to Iran. Coronavirus in India: Passengers Travelling From Italy or Republic of Korea Must Show Certificate of Having Tested Negative For COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old Indian girl has also tested positive in Dubai for the deadly virus. Over the last few days, there has been a spike in the coronavirus cases in the country. On Wednesday, 15 Italian nationals and their guide were detected positive for the COVID-19 in Delhi. Two positive cases – each from Gurugram and Hyderabad were also tested positive on March 4. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

On Monday, a Delhi resident and a Bengaluru-based techie were also tested positive for nCoV. Meanwhile, six people who came in contact with the Delhi resident were also found suffering from the coronavirus. Coronavirus in India: Tajinder Pal Bagga Wants Delhi Police Commissioner to Suspend Breath Analyzers to Avoid Spread of COVID-19 Infection.

To control the outbreak of the virus on the country the Indian government of India on Thursday made it mandatory passengers travelling from or having visited Italy or Republic of Korea to produce a certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from designated laboratories that are authorized by health authorities of these countries.