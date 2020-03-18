New Delhi, March 18: Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in India, External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday met immigration, health, security, and airport officials of Delhi Airport. In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 120, as per details by Health Ministry. The total number of Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases across India is 14 while a total of three people have died due to COVID 2019 across India.

In West Bengal, a first confirmed novel coronavirus case was detected on Tuesday, as a youth who returned from the UK recently tested positive. The patient had a sore throat and slight cold, and was being given supportive treatment for the symptoms. In Pune, hotels in the city will remain closed till March 20. G Shetty, President of Pune Restaurants & Hoteliers Association says, "Police requested us to halt operations, it's also our moral duty. There are 850 hotels in the city, in which around 25,000 people work". Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

In Iraq, which has been the worst-hit by the virus, has confirmed one more death from COVID-19 and 21 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 154. Iraq's Health Ministry said that the new cases included 17 in Baghdad, three in Karbala and one in Basra. Meanwhile, in Italy, 345 deaths were reported the past 24 hours on Tuesday. This was the third day running that it reported over 300 deaths - after 368 on Sunday, and 349 on Monday.