BJP MP Suresh Prabhu has kept himself under isolation at his residence for the next 14 days, as a precautionary measure even after testing negative, following his return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend Second Sherpas' Meeting on 10th March 2020.
Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune, Maharashtra: One more person has tested positive for Coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra.
All 50 States of the United States of America have reported a spike in the coronavirus cases. A report by New York Times state that South America Has nearly 1,000 cases.
First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed of an Indian Army jawan. According to a tweet by News 18, the infected person is from Ladakh Scouts. The Jawan’s father has travel history to Iran. The report adds that the jawan is being treated while his family including sister and wife have been put in quarantine. Jawan’s father has also tested positive.
Indians stranded in Kuala Lumpur will be evacuated as COVID-19 cases surge in South Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. "Appreciate the difficult situation of Indian students and other passengers waiting in transit at Kuala Lumpur airport. We have now approved @AirAsia flights for you to Delhi and Vizag," the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
Pune: Hotels in the city to remain closed till 20 March. G Shetty, President of Pune Restaurants & Hoteliers Association says, "Police requested us to halt operations, it's also our moral duty. There are 850 hotels in the city, in which around 25,000 people work".
New Delhi, March 18: Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in India, External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar on Tuesday met immigration, health, security, and airport officials of Delhi Airport. In India, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 120, as per details by Health Ministry. The total number of Discharged/Cured COVID 2019 cases across India is 14 while a total of three people have died due to COVID 2019 across India.
In West Bengal, a first confirmed novel coronavirus case was detected on Tuesday, as a youth who returned from the UK recently tested positive. The patient had a sore throat and slight cold, and was being given supportive treatment for the symptoms. In Pune, hotels in the city will remain closed till March 20. G Shetty, President of Pune Restaurants & Hoteliers Association says, "Police requested us to halt operations, it's also our moral duty. There are 850 hotels in the city, in which around 25,000 people work".
In Iraq, which has been the worst-hit by the virus, has confirmed one more death from COVID-19 and 21 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 154. Iraq's Health Ministry said that the new cases included 17 in Baghdad, three in Karbala and one in Basra. Meanwhile, in Italy, 345 deaths were reported the past 24 hours on Tuesday. This was the third day running that it reported over 300 deaths - after 368 on Sunday, and 349 on Monday.