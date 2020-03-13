Coronavirus Outbreak: Noida Firm Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 13: A Delhi resident working in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Medical Officer said on Friday.

Gautam Buddha Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav told IANS, "Yes an employee of the Noida firm has tested positive for COVID-19."

He said the person has been sent for quarantine and all the employees of the company has also been put under isolation. A total of 707 people worked in that Noida company. Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Delhi Resident, Working in Private Firm in Noida, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

India witnessed its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, state Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that a 76-year-old man from Kalaburgi in the state's northern region died of Covid-19.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 75 coronavirus cases till 10 a.m. on its official website. With the Delhi resident now testing positive for the COVID-19, total number of people affected with the coronavirus has now gone up by one more.