Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Delhi Resident, Working in Private Firm in Noida, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Medical staff at a hospital isolation ward

Lucknow, March 13: One more person in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has tested positive of the coronavirus on Friday. According to a tweet by ANI, Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer informed that one employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for COVID-19. The infected patient, who is a resident of Delhi, has a travel history to France and China. With this, the total number of positive cases in Uttar Pradesh now stand at 12. India on High Alert Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

On Thursday, a woman doctor who came from Canada was tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. The woman has been kept in an isolation ward at the King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, reports said. On Thursday, the health department of the state issued a medical bulletin and confirmed 7 cases of the COVID-19 in Agra, two in Ghaziabad, one each in Noida and Lucknow. Coronavirus Live Map: Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer: One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for #CoronaVirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2020

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 17,048 travellers have been screened at the airports across the state so far. The state health ministry also informed that the number of passengers under observation as on March 12 stand at 761. As many as 132 symptomatic travellers have been identified in UP so far including four hospitalised on Thursday. Coronavirus Scare in Delhi-NCR: Noida Schools Shut Fearing Infection After COVID-19 Patient Hosts Birthday Party for Students.

Earlier this month, schools in Noida were shut following the coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR region. The schools were closed as a precautionary measure after the Delhi patient, father of student of the Noida school, was tested positive of COVID-19. Fear and panic gripped Uttar Pradesh after the infected patient had hosted a birthday party, which was attended by several kids of the Noida schools.