Coronavirus Scare in India: DGCA Says 'If Airline Staff Detected With Symptoms of COVID19, They Shall be Removed'

New Delhi, March 6: The Directrate General of Civil Aviation on Friday informed that if any airline staff is detected with symptoms of noval coronavirus like ever, cough, cold, running nose, congested eyes, they shall be removed untill detailed examination.

Informing about the latest development, the DGCA said in its statement, as quoted by news agency ANI, "If any employee of airlines, ground staff provider or Airport Authority of India is detected with symptoms of fever, cough, cold, running nose, congested eyes, they shall be removed from duty and undergo detailed examination." Coronavirus Scare in Uttar Pradesh: Ban Imposed on Sale of Meat, Semi-Cooked Meat, Fish and Chopped Vegetable in Muzaffarnagar.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that universal screening of all the passengers would be done at all airports in India as a precautionary measure. Till now, 31 positive cases have been reported in India. The government had said in a statement that 6.5 lakh passengers have been screened at 30 Indian airports for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, University Grants Commission on Friday issued an advisory to the universities in which it had asked to avoid large gathering on campus. It had said, "Avoid large gathering on campus, any student/staff with travel history to COVID-19 affected countries or in contact with an infected person in last 28 days should be home quarantined for 14 days."

Earlier on Friday, one more positive case of coronavirus was reported from Delhi. The new case took the total number of positive cases in India to 31. Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry informed that a new case of COVID-19 has been reported from Uttam Nagar in the national capital. The infected patient had a travel history from Thailand and Malaysia.