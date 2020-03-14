Coronavirus Scare in India: East Coast Railway Withdraws Blankets from AC Coaches Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Indian Railway (Representational Image (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Bhubaneswar, March 14: In view of coronavirus outbreak, the East Coast Railway has directed its field units to remove blankets provided to the passengers in air-conditioned (AC) coaches.

"The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has withdrawn all blankets in AC coaches as an extra precaution in view of the pandemic coronavirus from yesterday. If any passenger demands, he will be provided with an additional bedsheet," said J P Mishra, Chief PRO, ECoR. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Padma Award Ceremony Postponed as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 84 in The Country.

"Apart from that, all toilets in trains will be specially washed and disinfected at major stations," he added.The Odisha government has declared COVID-19 a 'disaster' under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to adequately empower public officials to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences have been canceled. Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions, parties, etc., will be regulated by local authorities. Cinemas, swimming pools, and gyms will remain closed till March 31 in the state.