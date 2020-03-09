Coronavirus Scare: PM Narendra Modi Unlikely to Visit Dhaka as Bangladesh Cancels Mujib Centenary Event

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Dhaka, in view of Coronavirus threat. According to an ANI tweet, Bangladesh has also cancelled the grand inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary which PM Modi was scheduled to attend next week. On Sunday, Bangladesh confirmed its first batch of coronavirus cases. Three people, two of whom had recently returned from Italy, tested positive for Covid-19 as per official authorities.

In order to control the spread of the virus, the Bangladesh government decided to cancel the celebrations for Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's centenary birth anniversary on March 17. Kamal Abdul Chowdhury, the Chairman of the Celebration Committee informed the media that the events related to the birth centenary celebrations are either being postponed or scaled-down due to public health considerations over the spread of COVID-19. Coronavirus Scare: PM Narendra Modi's Visit to India-EU Summit Deferred Amid COVID-19 Fears.

Sources: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlikely to visit Dhaka, in view of #CoronaVirus threat. Bangladesh has also cancelled the grand inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary which PM Modi was scheduled to attend. pic.twitter.com/dWjncUbQv1 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

The Indian government on Thursday deferred the India-European Union Summit which is scheduled to take place in Brussels from March 13, citing the global outbreak of Coronavirus. Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not take part in the international summit.

In the latest case, a 3-year-old with a travel history from Italy was tested positive. On Sunday, five people from Kerala, three with travel history to Italy, had tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of cases in the country has increased to 40.

