COVID-19: B Sriramulu Calls For Emergency Meeting in Bengaluru Today After a Positive Coronavirus Case Was Detected in Telangana

Representational Image

Karnataka, March 2: State Health Minister B Sriramulu called for an emergency meeting of officials in Bengaluru today after a positive coronavirus case was detected in Telangana. On Monday, India reported two fresh cases of COVID-19— one in Delhi and another in Telangana. The person from Delhi had travelled to Italy, and the person in Telangana with the deadly infection had a travel history to Dubai, the Indian government informed.

With new infections being reported around the world now surpassing those in China, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus asked nations to be prepared for the pandemic. WHO further informed that 1,500 new cases of coronavirus outside of China in the last 24 hours, says WHO. Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 66 in Iran, 523 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported, Highest Outside China.

On Monday, a 69-year-old Italian national in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday. The man was shifted to the isolation ward of the SMS Medical Hospital in Jaipur.

The outbreak that originated in China has spread across several nations including Iran's neighbours, with the Gulf Arab states confirming 130 cases including, on Monday, Saudi Arabia's first case. The health ministry in Riyadh said the man had tested positive after returning from Iran. US President Donald Trump on Saturday offered: "If we can help the Iranians with this problem, we are certainly willing to do so... All they have to do is ask." WHO said that the virus appears to hit those over the age of 60 and people already weakened by other illness.