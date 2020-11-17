Mumbai, November 17: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that AAP government is sending a general proposal to Central Government, that if required, Delhi Government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local coronavirus hotspot.

CM further pointed out that when the Coronavirus situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for LG's approval. India Reports 29,164 Coronavirus Cases in A Day, Lowest Daily Rise in Over 4 Months; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 88.74 Lakh, Death Toll Mounts to 1,30,519.

CM Kejriwal thanked Central government for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds immediately. "All government and agencies have doubled their efforts to control coronavirus, but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks and follow social distancing," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP Govt Sends Proposal to Centre to Shut Down Markets Where COVID-19 Guidelines Are being Violated:

Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Govt, that if required, Delhi Govt can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local #COVID19 hotspot: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/uCicqhiXGE — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2020

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday clarified that there were no plans to reimpose the lockdown. “There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don’t think it will be an effective step now; wearing of masks will be more beneficial,” He added that Delhi has crossed the peak of the third wave of infections.

