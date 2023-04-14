New Delhi, April 14: The hospitalisation rate due to COVID-19 remains low in the national capital despite a recent spurt in cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. COVID-19 Surge: India Records 11,109 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest in 236 Days; Death Toll Rises by 29.

Delhi recorded 1,527 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's Health department. Only 231 of the 7,945 beds in the city's dedicated Covid hospitals are occupied, it said. COVID-19 Surge in Maharashtra: State Reports 1,086 New Coronavirus Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Ambedkar Jayanti event at the Vidhan Sabha, Kejriwal said, "We are taking care of the increasing number of corona cases. The cases are not serious and people are not requiring hospitalisation. "If needed, then appropriate steps will be taken."