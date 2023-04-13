Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1086 new COVID-19 cases. According to the official notification issued by the State's Public Health Department, Maharashtra reported 806 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours. The tally of active coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 5,700. "Case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%." the official notification said. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: No Indications That Omicron Variant XBB.1.16 Leading to Severe Infection Among Children, Says Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Maharashtra Reports 1,086 New COVID-19 Cases

