Gujarat: A 61-year-old woman who had tested positive for Coronavirus passed away in Surat, today. More details awaited. Pakistan has 2818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 till April 4. 1131 in Punjab, 839 in Sindh, 383 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 175 in Balochistan, 193 in Gilgit Baltistan, 75 in Islamabad and 12 in PoK. 41 patients have lost their lives due to Coronavirus. The total number of deaths of COVID-19 in the US topped 8,000 and number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 3,00,000 as of 2.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, according to the data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

New Delhi, April 5: In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that the number of coronavirus cases might increase in the capital in the coming two-three days. As of Saturday night, there were 445 cases in Delhi. Kejriwal added that a total of 2,300 people were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz. Of these, 500 had symptoms of coronavirus while others had cough while some had fever and other symptoms. So far, 1,800 people of Markaz have been quarantined and are been screened. All these will be kept under medical supervision for the next 14 days. LatestLY Live Tracking Map.

In the US, the total number of deaths of COVID-19 topped 8,000 as of 2.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, according to the data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. New York suffered the most deaths in the country, which stood at 3,565 while New Jersey reported 846 fatalities and Michigan recorded 479 deaths.

In Germany, more than 89,300 COVID-19 cases and at least 1,250 deaths have been registered as of Saturday. The confirmed cases increased by 5,600 from the previous day, and the deaths by 147, Xinhua reported. Coronavirus Live Tracker Map: Check Real Time Updates on Number of COVID-19 Cases.

In Italy, COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 15,000 lives as the total number of infections, fatalities and recoveries has risen to 124,632, according to the fresh data released by the country's Civil Protection Department on Saturday.