COVID-19 is Not A 'Hoax', Shopian DC Appeals to People to Come Forward For Coronavirus Testing Amid Rising Cases

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Shopian, June 10: Shopian Deputy Commissioner Choudhary Mohammad Yaseen appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir’s district to come forward for COVID-19 testing as the deadly disease is not a “hoax”. Recently rumours are spreading across the district that COVID-91 is a hoax, due to which authorities are facing difficulties in conducting COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Coronavirus Recoveries in India Surpass Active Cases, COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands at 48.88%.

Yaseen said that people should strictly follow the advisories issued by the government and should not panic. He also said that at various places of the district medical teams were threatened by some people. He also urged people not to take the virus lightly. According to the Shopian DC more than 170 cases have also recovered till date. Five people also lost their lives in the district due to the deadly virus. India Reports 9,985 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.7 Lakh, Death Toll 7,745.

Yaseen also reviewed in arrangements for combating coronavirus at red zone areas of Shopian. In a tweet, the DC said, “It is this attitude among people which is hurting us the most -We aren’t getting any mileage out of isolating more people & later discharging them when they turn -ve. Anything else, it’s extremely hard & tiring. It’s easy to doubt, but plz think rationally-many lives depend on it.”

Tweet by Shopian DC:

In Jammu and Kashmir, 4,346 people have contracted coronavirus. Forty-eight people also lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 2,792 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir.