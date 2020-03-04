COVID-19 Outbreak in India: Amul Posts ad on Twitter Titled 'Better Saaf Than Sorry', Calls for Cleanliness

Amul (Photo Credits: @Amul_Coop)

New Delhi, March 4: Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, India's dairy giant Amul has dropped an ad on their Twitter handle with an appeal requesting people to stay safe and adopt all precautionary measures.

The comic creative titled "Better saaf than sorry" was shared by Amul's official Twitter handle and has gathered about 1,000 likes so far. Coronavirus in India: 6 Members of Delhi Patient's Family in Agra Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Harsh Vardhan.

The company posted on its official Twitter handle @Amul_Coop the ad which Amul shows a girl washing hands in a washbasin and wrote, "#Amul Topical: Precautions against the Coronavirus!"

As the post went viral, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

A user wrote, "Only precautions can help, please share maximum awareness."

Another wrote, "Very innovative and timely!"

A post read, "Face Corona...Mat Darona."

"Spot on as always!" a user remarked.

With the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the government has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect.

As per the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for fresh visas.

At least 28 cases of new coronavirus have been reported from India. The virus has affected more than 60 countries across the globe. Symptoms of COVID-19 disease are cold, cough, pneumonia and shortness of breath.