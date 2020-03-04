Coronavirus in India: 6 Members of Delhi Patient's Family in Agra Have Tested Positive For COVID-19, Says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 4: The national capital is on a panic mode after it was confirmed that the passenger who returned from Italy was tested positive for COVID-19. According to an ANI update, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "On conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that he infected six members of his family who are in Agra. All six members tested positive for coronavirus."

He further said that all hospitals in Delhi have been requested to develop good quality isolation wards, in order to stay prepared if more cases of coronavirus are suspected in the national capital. Coronavirus in India: Delhi Authorities Trying to Identify People Who Came in Close Contact With Person Confirmed With COVID-19 After Returning From Italy.

The man took an Air India flight out of Vienna to return to Delhi. He interacted with several people from the time he landed until he was diagnosed and isolated. From having dinner at a hotel with his family to visiting a clinic in Mayur Vihar. After his return, he was in close contact with his family members comprising of mother, wife and two children – at his Mayur Vihar residence. He also worked closely with his accountant. All of them were admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and are being screened for the virus.

Italian Tourist's Wife in Jaipur Also Tests Positive

The Italian tourist who landed in the city on January 29 was confirmed of having the deadly virus on Tuesday. In the latest development, his wife too has been tested positive. Her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for another test. The reports are expected to come on Wednesday.

36 People Who Came in Contact With Telangana Techie Show Symptoms of COVID-19

Out of the 88 people who came in contact with the 24-year-old Telangana techie confirmed with COVID-19 after returning from Dubai, atleast 36 people are showing symptoms of having the virus.

PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that he will not participate in any Holi Milan programme. PM Modi cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.