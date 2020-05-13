COVID-19 Patient in Himachal Pradesh Booked for Attempt to Murder After Violating Home Quarantine Norms

Quarantined (Photo Credits: IANS|Representational Image)

Shimla, May 13: In a first, Himachal Pradesh Police have registered an attempt to murder case against a Covid-19 patient in Chamba district for violating the home quarantine norms that resulted in infecting two of his friends and his two-year-old daughter, the top police official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police S.R. Mardi said a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) has been registered in the police station in Salooni for infecting his daughter and two friends. Coronavirus in India: Live Map

The police initially booked the coronavirus patient, who is a driver, on May 8 for violating home quarantine. Later, it found that he was responsible for spreading the virus and Section 307 was added in the previous charges. They drank together and shared cigarettes