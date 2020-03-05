COVID-19 Scare: BJP Workers in Kolkata Distribute Masks With Text 'Save From Coronavirus Infection Modi ji', Party Logo Printed on Them

BJP workers in Kolkata distribute masks (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, March 5: The scare around coronavirus has grown manifold across the world and in India as well as 29 positive cases have been confirmed in the country. There is panic all over and shops are running out of masks and hand sanitisers as people have resorted to panic buying. Local leaders of West Bengal unit of BJP distributed masks among people, with 'Save from Coronavirus infection Modi Ji' printed on them, in the city earlier today.

According to an ANI report, due to the panic among the people, there has been an increase in-demand of masks and sanitizers, while the supply is low. A shopkeeper as quoted in the report said, "There is panic among the people about coronavirus and demand for masks has increased, due to which the price of them have inflated. The N-95 mask which used to sell at Rs 50-60 but now it has been selling at the rate of Rs 280-300." Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Chemist Shops Run out of Hand Sanitizers, Face Masks in Parts of Delhi-NCR Amid COVID-19 Scare.

Check ANI tweet:

Kolkata: Local leaders of the West Bengal unit of BJP distributed masks among people, with 'Save from Coronavirus infection Modi ji' printed on them, in the city earlier today. pic.twitter.com/hUkSjFnLRZ — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

Mumbai Schools Cancel, Reschedule Foreign Trips to Near Future

As a preventive step against coronavirus schools in Mumbai have either cancelled or rescheduled their foreign trips to the near future. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights or NCPCR issued an advisory to all the Chief Secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories (UTs) regarding precautions to be taken against coronavirus to prevent the spread of infection among school children.

Security Staff at Parliament Wears Disposable Glove and Mask Amid COVID-19 Scare in Delhi

Two security staff at the Parliament were seen wearing disposable glove and mask, as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus.