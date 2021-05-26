Raipur, 26 May: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has said that the condition of Covid infection in the state is improving rapidly. The infection rate has also come down to only around 5 percent. Now, with the normal life, development works will also be completed rapidly. He said that our campaign to build Nava Chhattisgarh has been affected for a while due to Corona crisis, but neither our resolve to build Nava Chhattisgarh has been affected nor will the pace of the development and progress of the state be affected.

Due to the loss of time due to Corona, we will complete the development by increasing the pace of development works. The Chief Minister, in a program organized at his residence office here today, expressed his views after virtual bhumi pujan and dedication of various works costing about Rs 114 crore in Municipal Corporation Bhilai, Durg and Bhilai-Charauda in Durg district.

The Chief Minister appreciated the work done by public representatives, social organizations along with the district administration for the control of corona infection in Durg district, and said that with the cooperation of all, unprecedented work has been done to prevent the infection of Corona in Durg district. There was a time when the rate of infection in Durg district had reached 30 percent. With the efforts of all we have been successful in bringing it down by 3 percent. From Chhattisgarh to Madhya Pradesh, These States Have Announced Free Education For Children Orphaned Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that the district administration, public representatives and social organizations working with team spirit arranged for oxygen, oxygen beds, doctors and medicines in the district. The Mitannins did a commendable job of distributing the Corona Kit medicines in every village. The sanitation workers and medical staff also did commendable work. Chief Minister thanked all the people for their support in these works.

Chief Minister performed Bhoomi Pujan of Transport Nagar in Bhilai-Charoda Municipal Corporation, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 56 crore 21 lakh. With this, transporters will get a lot of relief and the traffic system of the area will also improve. Along with this, he performed Bhoomi Pujan of Gaurav Path in the Bhilai-Charoda Corporation itself which costs Rs 16.19 crores. Shri Baghel inaugurated 22 works constructed at a cost of Rs 2.54 crore in Municipal Corporation Bhilai and performed Bhumi Pujan of 172 works of Rs 22.33 crore.

He performed Bhoomi Pujan of works costing Rs 17 crore 38 lakh in Municipal Corporation Durg, under the head of the 14th Finance Commission. During the program, a kin each of families of two deceased government personnel were handed letter of compassionate appointment. Collector Durg said that as per the relaxed provision of compassionate appointment by the state government, cases are being prepared for giving compassionate appointment to the families of 40 deceased workers.

Through video conferencing, Home Minister Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu, President of State Warehousing Corporation, Mr. Arun Vora, MLA of the area and Mayor of the corporation also associated with the program. Forest Minister and Minister in-charge of Durg District Mr. Mohammad Akbar, Public Health Engineering Minister Shri Guru Rudrakumar and Urban Administration Minister Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Advisor to Chief Minister Mr. Vinod Verma and Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Mr. Subrata Sahu were present at Chief Minister’s residence.

Chief Minister said that due to the second wave of Corona for the last one and a half months, the entire country as well as Chhattisgarh has faced a lot of difficulties. Development work has also been affected in these months and a half. But now the situation is improving rapidly in the state. The infection rate has also come down to only around 5 percent.

The lockdown has been relaxed. Now, with life becoming increasingly normal, development works will also be done at a rapid pace. The work which had been stalled during the last one and a half months will also be completed fast. We will also compensate for the loss of time caused by the corona. For this, it is very important that we take great precautions towards Corona, so that our development work should not be interrupted again. Only with social distancing, sanitization, mask and vaccination can we win the war against Covid.

Presiding over the program, Public Health Engineering Minister Shri Guru Rudrakumar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, the development works in Durg district will be completed at a rapid pace. He congratulated the citizens of the three municipal areas. Addressing the program, Home Minister Shri Tamradhwaj Sahu said that despite adverse circumstances, every effort is being made to give impetus to the development works in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel.

Development works are being carried out in every area. Plans were made and implemented for all classes in the state. There was no scarcity of resources at any level. In the coming time, the pace of development will be faster.

Forest Minister Mr. Mohammad Akbar said that farmers and villages are the priority of the Government of Chhattisgarh. Special efforts are being made for the all-round development and economic progress of the state. Under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Yojana, transfer of an amount of Rs. 5700 crore in four installments to the farmers has been started. The first installment of Rs. 1500 crores has been paid to the farmers. About one and a half lakh cattle rearers of the state are benefiting through the Godhan Nyaya Yojana.

Minor forest produce worth Rs 154 crore has been purchased in Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country in purchasing forest produce. An amount of Rs 649 crore will be paid to Tendupatta collectors. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Removes Ranbir Sharma From Post of District Collector of Surajpur After He Was Seen Slapping Youth in Viral Video.

Urban Administration and Development Minister Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya said that funds have been sanctioned for basic works in 169 urban bodies of the state. Today, development works costing about Rs 114 crores in 3 municipal corporations of Durg district were inaugurated and Bhoomi Pujan was performed. These works will prove to be milestones in the development of these municipal areas. He said that the dream of Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh will be realized soon under the leadership of the Chief Minister.

MLA Shri Devendra Yadav and President of Chhattisgarh State Warehousing Corporation Shri Arun Bora also addressed the program. At the beginning of the program, Collector Durg Dr. Sarveshwar Narendra Bhure presented a brief report on the development work.