Panaji, August 10: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the COVID-19 situation in his state was serious and it accounted for 42 per cent of all deaths nationwide due to the infection.

Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Assembly in the neighbouring state, was in Goa to pay a courtesy visit to Chief Minister and party colleague Pramod Sawant. Devendra Fadnavis Urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to Increase COVID-19 Testing in Mumbai, Warns of ‘Bigger Spread’ in the Metropolis.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra must increase testing and set up more isolation facilities. He said RT-PCR and antigen tests must be carried out in correction proportion for effective detection of COVID-19 cases.