New Delhi, February 23: India has been witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases in several states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat among others. The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that there are still two states in the country that have 75 percent active cases--Kerala and Maharashtra. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Health Ministry informed that Kerala has 38 percent of the total active cases of the country while Maharashtra has 37 percent of the total active cases. Meanwhile, Karnataka has 4 percent and Tamil Nadu has 2.78 percent active COVID-19 cases. India's COVID-19 Active Caseload Falls Below 1.5 Lakh, No Fresh Deaths in 21 States, UTs.

Bhushan further informed that the cumulative positivity rate is 5.19 percent, and the rate is declining continuously. "Positivity rate - cumulative as well as weekly & daily - is declining across the country", the official said. In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the state governments have directed people to wear face masks, maintain social distancing and follow all protocols to curb the spread of the virus. India Detects Over 24,000 Mutations in 7,000 Variants of COVID-19.

Here are the tweets:

187 individuals detected with UK strain, 6 people with South African strain and one with Brazilian strain till date: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4wEbvptrtb — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

There are still 2 states that have 75% active cases -Kerala & Maharashtra. Kerala has 38% of the total active cases of the country while Maharashtra has 37% of the total active cases. Karnataka has 4% & Tamil Nadu has 2.78% active cases: Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/6F0sIB8uts — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Giving details about the number of people infected with the UK strain, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) informed that as many as 187 individuals have been detected with UK strain till date, six people with South African strain and one with Brazilian strain. Till February 23, the total COVID-19 vaccination stands at 1,17,64,788. Among these, 68 percent of healthcare workers have been administered the first dose and 62 percent of healthcare workers have been administered the second dose. The Health Ministry said that a little over 41% of the frontline workers have been administered the 1st dose.

