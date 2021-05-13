New Delhi, May 13: Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state by the coronavirus outbreak across the country, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday. He added that despite a decline trend since April 27, the state continues to report around 50,000 new COVID-19 cases daily. On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported Maharashtra reported 46,781 new COVID-19 cases, 58,805 discharges and 816 deaths with the total coronavirus tally mounting at 52,26,710 so far. Lockdown in Maharashtra: COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Till June 1, Negative RT-PCR Report Mandatory to Enter The State.

He added that Rajasthan is also showing a rise in active coronavirus cases since May 8, with more than 150 deaths reported on daily basis in the state. "In Kerala, all districts are showing are rising trend since April 15. There is an increase in daily new deaths. Karnataka is showing a rising trend in daily new cases since March 2021, Bengaluru is the worst affected," said Dr Harsh Vardhan India Reports 3.62 Lakh New COVID-19 Cases, 4,120 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

This comes after Dr Harsh Vardhan held a virtual meeting with the state Health Ministers of Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Delhi and Karnataka. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that the genome sequencing indicates that the rise in the current surge seen over the last 1.5 month correlates with the rise in B1.617 lineage of SARS-CoV-2.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India added 3,62,727 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 2,37,03,665, while the death toll rose to 2,58,317 with 4,120 daily fatalities. The current active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 37,10,525.

