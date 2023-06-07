New Delhi, June 7: India has recorded 214 new coronavirus infections, while the active Covid cases have dipped to 2,831 from 3,001, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

No fresh fatalities have been reported and the death toll stands at 5,31,884, the data updated at 8 am stated. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,094). COVID-19: India Reports 124 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Dip to 3,001.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said. COVID-19: India Reports 5,874 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Recovery Rate Now 98.71%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,57, 379 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

