Shimla, June 1: Komik, which is said to be the highest village in the world that is connected to a motorable road, located in Lahaul & Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, has fully vaccinated its residents over the 45 years age group against coronavirus. "100 per cent vaccination has been done in Komik village with people over 45 years age group fully vaccinated," said SDM Gian Sagar Negi as reported by news agency ANI. World's Highest Post Office in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley Hit By Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the population of the village in the 18-44 age group has been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, SDM Gian Sagar Negi added. On Monday, 77 people below the age of 45 years took the first jab of vaccine. According to the new guidelines, a gap of four to eight weeks have been recommended between the two doses of coronavirus vaccine. Centre Provided Rs 204 Crore to Himachal Pradesh to Tackle COVID-19: BJP Spokesperson.

According to the state officials, the entire Spiti valley has achieved 100 per cent vaccination for residents aged 45 years and above. Meanwhile, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak the Lahaul-Spiti district administration last month had made COVID-19 negative report mandatory for the people visiting Spiti valley.

