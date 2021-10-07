Vadodara, October 7: In a horrifying incident, a crocodile dragged away a 15-year-old boy in Gujarat's Dhadar River. The incident took place on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Vijay Mali. His body remained missing. Mali, a resident of Pingalwada village, had gone to graze his goats along with his father when he was attacked by the crocodile. Crocodile Seen on Roads of Sangli District in Maharashtra After Water Level of Krishna River Rises Due to Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

According to a report by Times of India, Mali went near to Dhadar River unsuspecting that a crocodile had eyes on him. The reptile suddenly attacked and dragged him away into deep waters. Mali's father witnessed the crocodile taking away his son. The horrified man called for help after which some locals visited the spot and began looking for the teenager. 2 Crocodiles Rescued in Gujarat's Vadodara.

However, the crocodile had disappeared by then into deep waters with Mali. After being informed about the incident around 2:30 pm, the fire department rushed a team to the village. However, the team could not find Mali. The search will resume today. This is not the first such incident. Dhadar River has witnessed reptile attacks even in the past.

In June last year, a 12-year-old boy was shockingly dragged away by a crocodile in Dhadhar River in Por village. Rohit Tadvi was playing near the river with his friends when the attack took place. He had climbed a tree on the banks of the river, slipped and fell down in the waters.

"A crocodile immediately pounced on the boy and dragged him away," Nidhi Dave, range forest officer (RFO), was quoted as saying. His body was recovered after a search of more than two hours in the croc-infested river.

