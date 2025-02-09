Mumbai, February 9: A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh found himself caught between heartbreak and legal troubles after his search for love took him across the border into Pakistan. Badal Babu, who met Sana Rani on social media over two years ago, was so smitten by the Pakistani woman that he decided to make the ultimate romantic gesture.

According to the Times of India, the man crossed into Pakistan illegally, converted to Islam, and even changed his name to Rehan in hopes of winning her heart. However, things didn’t go as planned. When Badal proposed marriage, Sana rejected him and left him stranded in Mandi Bahauddin, a town far from his home. Cross-Border Love Sends Man Behind Bars in Rajasthan: Rehman Who 'Married' Pakistani Woman on Video Call After Giving Triple Talaq to Indian Wife Arrested at Jaipur Airport.

Man’s Cross-Border Love Story Turns Into a Legal Nightmare in Pakistan

The rejected lover tried to make ends meet by working as a shepherd, but his troubles didn’t end there. On December 27, 2024, Badal was arrested after falsely claiming he was from Karachi and had no family ties. Badal’s lawyer in Lahore is fighting for his release, arguing that he fears returning to India due to the risks posed by his religious conversion.

Badal's employer, Hazi Khan Asgar, confirmed that Badal had approached him for work but later revealed his romantic motives. Sana and her mother initially welcomed him, but after learning about his plans, she turned him down. The young man was recently allowed to contact his family in Aligarh, speaking emotionally while handcuffed outside the courtroom. Rakhi Sawant Slams Ex-Adil Khan Durrani, Accuses Him of Jealousy As She Confirms ‘Love Marriage’ With Pakistani Actor Dodi Khan.

The man's lawyer, Fayaz Ramay, said Badal’s story of illegally crossing the border is under investigation. The next hearing for the case is set for the end of the month, leaving Badal’s fate hanging in the balance – all because of a cross-border crush gone terribly wrong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).