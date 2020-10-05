Mumbai, October 5: Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday mentioned that Reserve Bank of India has “hinted that ‘the currency notes could be carriers of bacteria and viruses including COVID-19 virus’. According to a Financial Express report, the body has written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in the month of March seeking clarity on the issue, but the letter was forwarded to RBI.

On October, RBI responded to CAIT's letter. RBI in its response said, "In this (currency notes carrying Covid-19 and other viruses) connection, we inform that the Reserve Bank, in terms of its clean note policy, provides good quality banknotes to the members of the public. With this objective in view, the banknotes received back from circulation are examined and those fit for circulation are reissued while the others (soiled and mutilated) are destroyed so as to maintain the quality of banknotes in circulation.” Nashik Man Wipes Nose And Mouth With Currency Notes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

RBI further urged people to use digital payment options such as NEFT, IMPS, UPI and BBPS through online channels like mobile banking, internet banking, cards, etc. to avoid the use of currency notes as much as possible.

CAIT's National President B.C. Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that RBI could not deny the fact and their reply fully indicates that the currency notes do carry viruses and bacteria. CAIT urged Sitharaman to take steps to minimise cash usage and launch an incentive scheme for acceptance and adoption of digital payments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).