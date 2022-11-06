Mumbai, November 6: In another case of online fraud, a Mumbai based woman was allegedly duped of Rs.75,020 while booking a hotel for a function at Marve road in Malwani and did an online transaction. A case has been registered against unknown accused in Malwani police station.

The victim had booked a hotel, *Green Village at Marve road near the Malwani Church area online for an upcoming family function, reported Midday. She had transferred Rs 75,020 online on the number that was allegedly mentioned on a website, said police. Mumbai IT Fraud: Three Held for Posing as Income Tax Officials, Duping Pune Resident of Rs 20 Lakh

When she went for a check on Thursday, a day before the function was to be held, she came to know from the management of the hotel that there was no such booking done by her. Cyber Crime in Mumbai: 83-Year-Old Businessman Visits Porn Website, Gets Duped of Rs 32,000

Later, after she provided the details of the online transactions and the number on which she had contacted the hotel it turned out be a fake contact number. She had even presented the details of the amount paid.

The Malwani police registered a case under section 420 of IPC and section 66 (c), (D) of the IT Act on Thursday night, n the complaint of Sachin Patil, an official from the hotel.

This comes just days after an 83-year-old businessman from Bandra (West) was duped by fraudsters as he ended up paying Rs 32,000 after he fell prey to a sextortion incident. An FIR has been registered by Bandra police in this regard. The victim is a resident of Bandra Bandstand.

