Mumbai, November 4: Visiting a porn website proved costly for an 83-year-old businessman from Bandra (West) as he ended up paying Rs 32,000 after he fell prey to a sextortion incident. An FIR has been registered by Bandra police in this regard on Tuesday. The victim is a resident of Bandra Bandstand.

The victim, who is in the import and export business, in his complaint to the police said that he had visited a porn site on October 29 around 12 noon after which a message popped up on his screen saying his computer has got blocked. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Bandra Woman Loses Rs 8 Lakh After Clicking 'Buy One Get One Free' Thali on Facebook

The pop up message had a warning that said- “To see porn film is illegal and liable to penalise up to Rs 5 lakh. You need to pay Rs 29,000 within one day, failing which you will be arrested.” The pop up message had a warning sign with the police monogram which said that he will be arrested if he fails to pay Rs 29,000 within 24 hours. Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Virtual Friend's 'Gifts' from Poland Cost Woman Rs 2 Lakh

Fearing arrest, the victim immediately transferred Rs 32,000 using his debit card. However, he later realised that he had been duped.

TOI quoted police as saying that the victim realised that he was duped when he visited the bank to check his statement and found the money was credited to MERD/ PAYU GURGAON/ 3786 and not the police account. The police have sought details related to the account holder to which the money was credited to make an arrest in the fraud case.

