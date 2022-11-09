Chennai, November 9: Cases of Cybercrime continue to rise. In another such incident, a man from Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor lost almost Rs 93 lakh after he was duped by four people. The businessman was involved in the tea export business in Coonoor. He was contacted by one of the accused via social media, who had told him that he could get double the money by completing a few tasks by depositing some amount. Tamil Nadu Cyber Cell Probes Leaked Group Sex Video Involving Female School Teacher and Boy Students.

The accused initially asked the businessman to deposit Rs 100. After depositing, the victim found that his money got doubled, reported The Hindu. The victim deposited a total of Rs 92.77 lakh in bank accounts linked to the accused in several transactions. However, after some time, the accused stopped replying to the businessman after which he realised that he had been duped. The victim than approached the Cyber Crime Cell of the Nilgiris district police. Electricity Bill Scam Through SMSes Continues in Tamil Nadu, Watch Modus Operandi Video.

Police formed a special team to trace the accused. During the investigation, the police found out that the accused who called the businessman was residing in Telangana while others from the same gang resided in Thoothukudi and Tenkasi towns of Tamil Nadu .

Three arrests have been made so far, while the fourth accused is still absconding. The arrested accused have been identified as Ezhil Raja from Salem, Muthuraj and Balasubramaniam from Tenkasi.

A case against the accused under relevant sections has been registered by the police. Police have learnt that the accused had cheated multiple persons from across the country amounting to a total of Rs 4.44 crore.

