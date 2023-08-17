Surat, August 17: According to the Gujarat police, they have unearthed a case of online cyber fraud involving a Chinese citizen who teamed up with associates in the state to create a football betting application. This app is suspected to have defrauded around 1,200 people, amassing roughly Rs 1,400 crore within a period of 9 days. According to The Times of India, the mastermind, Woo Uyanbe, who is from Shenzhen region in China, was operating the scam from Patan and Banaskantha in Gujarat. He was in India between 2020 and 2022.

As per a report from The Times of India, the scamster, identified as Woo Uyanbe, native to China's Shenzhen region, was found to be running the fraudulent operation from the areas of Patan and Banaskantha in Gujarat. Uyanbe was present in India from 2020 to 2022. Due to the extensive scale of the operation, the Gujarat Police established a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) to tackle the case. The report indicates that the CID received initial information about the situation in June 2022. It came to light that the culprits were engaging in fraudulent activities through the 'Dani Data' app, targeting victims in both Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Commencing an investigation, the Agra police prompted an inquiry that subsequently guided the CID's crime unit in unveiling the deceptive plan and its associations with multiple fraudsters in northern Gujarat. Nine people from Gujarat who were connected to the case came under the focus of the CID. They were accused of aiding Uyanbe, and their alleged involvement included setting up shell companies. These entities were supposedly utilized to redirect and transfer the funds. The initial legal action by the Gujarat police was taken in August 2022 in Patan, charging the individuals with cheating and violations of the IT Act. However, by that time, Uyanbe had already departed from India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).