Cyclone Amphan Shows Weakening Signs Days After Low Pressure Formation Over Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal

Cyclone (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, May 7: Cyclone Amphan, that persisted over the the South Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal has now weakened, reports said. With the latest update on the movement of the cyclonic storm, Andhra Pradesh and its neighboring states including Odisha and Telangana, that braced for a possible cyclone in the coming days, can now be a little relieved as the chances are very low. However, the threat of possible cyclone has not been completely eliminated. Amphan Cyclone Warning Issued Amid Low Pressure Formation Over Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal; Rainfall Predicted From May 3-6.

According to a report by Odisha TV, the low level circulation of cloud clusters over south Andaman sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal (BoB) were seen less marked on Thursday as compared to the previous days. The report added saying that the signs of the cyclone weakening has become more apparent on May 7 as the cloud top temperature of the cloud clusters over the south Andaman sea dropped to around (-) 62 degrees Celsius. Cyclone Amphan Likely to Hit Andhra Pradesh Coast in Coming Days As Low Pressure Intensifies Over South Andaman Sea.

In its weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the remnant cyclonic circulation of the past low-pressure area persists over south Andaman sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. "Broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over southeast Bay of Bengal (BOB) adjoining south Andaman sea. Scattered low and medium clouds with embedded moderate to intense convection lay over southwest bob", the IMD stated in its release.