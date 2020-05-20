Cyclone Amphan Update: Rainfall & Strong Winds Hit Bhadrak, Paradip And Other Areas in Odisha Ahead of Landfall, Watch Video

Amphan Cyclone (Photo credits: IMD)

Odisha, May 20: As Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today, rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak, Paradip and other areas in Odisha. Paradip reported wind speed of 82 kmph (44 knots) at 0430 hrs IST and rainfall 11.0 mm (hourly)/ 144.1mm (progressive total), said India Meteorological Department. Chandipur in Balasore also witnessed strong winds and high tides ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone intensified from Category 1 to a Category 5 cyclone in a record time of about 18 hours. Amphan is expected to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to the evening of May 20 with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 mph. The impact of Amphan cyclone is expected to be massive, compared to earlier cyclones Aila or Bulbul. Cyclone Amphan Now Equivalent to a Category 5 Hurricane, Experts Forecast it to be One of the Worst Storms Over Bay of Bengal Since 1999 Super Cyclone in Odisha.

Strong winds in Bhadrak:

1704 shelter camps have been set up and 119075 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha in view of the cyclone Amphan. In West Bengal, which is also expected to face the wrath of cyclone Amphan, 19 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in West Bengal- 6 teams in South-24 Parganas, 4 teams each in East Midnapore & Kolkata, 3 teams in North-24 Parganas, 1 team each in Hooghly and Howrah.