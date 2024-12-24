Amaravati, December 24: Heavy rain is likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next two days under the impact of the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, meteorologists said. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a well-marked low pressure area lay over Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. It is likely to reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Tuesday.

There was no clarity on whether the low-pressure area would intensify or weaken in the coming hours. The coastal region was cloudy while cold winds were blowing. The IMD bulletin said light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning very likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 24-December 26 and Rayalaseema on December 24 and 25. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Several Districts As Rain With Thunderstorms and Lightning Expected From December 26 to 28, Check List.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has stated that moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Weather Forecast Today, December 24: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The Disaster Management Authority has advised people to remain alert in view of the heavy rain forecast. As strong winds reaching up to a speed of 55 km per hour are likely along the coast, authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Wednesday. Warning signal number three has been hoisted at Kalingapatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. Meanwhile, the Collectors of the coastal districts have directed officials in coastal villages to take all precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life and minimise the damages. Officials were asked to keep a close watch on low-lying areas.

