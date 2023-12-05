Chennai, December 5: 8 people have lost their lives while multiple roads and subways are closed due to waterlogging in the wake of the Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung', which is expected to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam today. "Traffic has been closed on Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road due to the release of water from the Puzhal Lake," police said on Tuesday. The police further informed that 8 deaths have been reported so far in the state.

"A dead body of an unidentified man aged about 70 years who was found dead at the platform near the Vaidyanathan flyover, Padmanaban (M/50), Senthurai, Natluun, Dindigul district was electrocuted and died at loan square road, Murugan (M/35), died by fallen tree on himself at Besant Nagar, a dead body of an unidentified woman aged about 60 years was found dead at Foreshore Estate Bus Depot, Ganesan (M/70 years) of Thuraipakkam was electrocuted while walking on the road near his house," Tamil Nadu police said. Cyclone Michaung Update: Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' To Make Landfall As 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' Between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh Today.

"Dharath (M/53 years) died due to a compound wall collapse at Ellaiamman Boyd Street, Sehlim (M/50), was found dead in the rainwater inside the School campus, Mirajul Islam (M/19) of Assam State, who stayed at Kotturpuram Corporation School relief Centre died due to epilepsy today," the police added. The police also added that many families including pregnant women, children, and senior citizens were rescued from different areas who were stuck due to wreak havoc of Cyclone Michaung.

CM MK Stalin Inspects Cyclone-Ravaged Areas

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects the cyclone-ravaged areas and interacts with the people. He also distributes relief materials to the cyclone-affected people. (Source: Tamil Nadu DIPR) pic.twitter.com/MPl2p2uuH6 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

Around 17 subways including the Ganesapuram Subway, Gengureddy Subway, Sembium (Perambur), Villivakkam and Duraisamy Subway are closed due to water logging, the police informed further.

"Fallen trees have been removed at 58 places in the GCP limit," police said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Tuesday morning inspected the Cyclone affected areas in the state. The Tamil Nadu CM inspected the rain relief camp set up in Kannapar Thital, Chennai. There are 162 relief centres in which 43 are operated accommodating 2477 Chennai residents. There are 20 kitchens operational providing food to these relief centres.

The state government has asked the authorities about the availability of ready-made items including rice-dals-vegetables and their quality to arrange food for those staying in the relief camps.

Earlier CM Stalin said " We have reduced/prevented loss of life to a great extent due to systematic improvements and comprehensive structural preparations. Rescue and relief work is going on at a wartime pace."

5000 workers from other districts are moved to Chennai for the mitigation works. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and other top officials are monitoring operations at the Integrated Command &Control Center. For the Chennai corporation the focus is on prioritizing rescue operations, providing food to individuals relocated to relief centres and clearing roads. Cyclone Michaung: Rain, Gusty Winds As Cyclonic Storm to Make Landfall in Andhra Pradesh Today.

The bridge in the Nerkundram area is surrounded by water overflowing from the Koovam River. Due to release of water from the Chembarambakkam Lake Madha Engineering College near Chembarambakkam was partially submerged. Water reached nearly neck level and people struggled to walk.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said "Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th December 2023 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast near Latitude14.9°N and Longitude 80.2°E, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170km south-southwest of Machilipatnam."

It further said that Cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 Kmph. "As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie overland. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD added. Cyclone Michaung in Andhra Pradesh: Moderate Rainfall With Gusty Winds Hits Bapatla As Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely To Make Landfall Between Nellore and Machilipatnam Today (Watch Video).

Chennai Airfield remains closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions. Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.