Chennai, November 24: As cyclonic storm Nivar is approaching India, authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have started taking precautionary measures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast and Puducherry coast on November 25. While a red alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu, the Puducherry government imposed Section 144 in the Puducherry district. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map on Windy: Severe Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Coasts on November 25, Check Realtime Status Here.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu in the wake of cyclone Nivar, predicting heavy rains today and tomorrow. Puducherry District Magistrate today issued orders imposition of Section 144 from 9 pm tonight till 6 am on November 26. Section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons. All shops and businesses will remain closed. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Cyclonic Storm.

Only milk shops, petrol pumps pharmacies are allowed to operate. According to the weather department, over the next 24 hours, cyclone Nivar might intensify further into severe cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around 8 pm tomorrow as a severe cyclonic storm. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," PM Modi tweeted.

