Mumbai, September 18: A cylinder blast was reported in Mumbai on Friday. According to a tweet by ANI, the cylinder exploded at Manish Commercial Centre at Annie Besant Road in Worli. As soon as the incident was reported, a team of fire brigade was pressed into service at the accident spot. No casualties or loss of life have been reported so far. The cause of the cylinder blast is yet to be known. On the arrival of the fire brigade, locals informed that the blast was caused due to Liquid Nitrogen Cylinder.

Last month, one person died and several others were injured in a cylinder blast in Pune. Reports inform that the cylinder exploded in a house in the area. A similar cylinder blast was reported from Ulhasnagar area in Thane district last month. Reports informed that one person died and 11 others were injured in the explosion that took place at a vada pav joint. According to reports, when the snack corner first caught fire, the owner, workers and customers started dousing it. Within minutes, the cooking gas cylinder exploded injuring 12 people.

Here's the tweet:

Mumbai: A cylinder blast reported at Manish Commercial Centre at Annie Besant Road in Worli. A team of fire brigade moved to the spot. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

Fire incidences have been reported from across the city. In February this year nine people, including a minor boy, sustained burn injuries in a fire which broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a 'chawl' in suburban Kandivali.

