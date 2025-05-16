New Delhi, May 16: In an interim relief to lakhs of state government employees, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the West Bengal government to pay them dearness allowance (DA) at the rate of 25 per cent. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta ordered the state government to comply with its directive within a period of three months. The Justice Karol-led Bench posted the long-standing dispute over DA arrears for further hearing in August.

After getting unfavourable orders from the Calcutta High Court, which directed the state government to make immediate payments for the DA arrears, the West Bengal government filed a special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court. In its decision, the Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to clear DA arrears, holding that DA arrears are the legitimate right of the state government employees and not a gift of charity. DA Case: Good News for West Bengal Government Employees, Supreme Court Orders State To Pay 25% of Pending Dearness Allowance.

The state government, in an affidavit before the Calcutta High Court, had pleaded that paying DA arrears, as per the court's direction, might lead to a financial disaster. The West Bengal government employees, under the umbrella of the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, have been conducting protest demonstrations in support of their demand for DA at par with Central government employees and the arrears accrued on it. Major Victory for Employees, BJP: Amit Malviya on SC Directing WB Govt to Pay 25% DA to Its Employees.

In December last year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced an additional four per cent DA for the state government employees. However, the joint forum has described the increase as just an eyewash, as a gap of 36 per cent still remains with the Central government employees. The Confederation of State Government Employees had also moved a contempt of court petition against the state government for missing the 3-month deadline for clearing the DA arrears. The Calcutta High Court had directed the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary to file affidavits on why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them for not complying with its judgement directing the state government to clear DA arrears.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).