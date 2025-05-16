In a major turn of events, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the West Bengal government to disburse 25% of the outstanding Dearness Allowance (DA) to its state government officials. The interim order requires the payment to be made within a span of three months. The order comes as part of a longstanding legal fight regarding non-payment of DA to state workers. The case, closely watched by employee unions and state governments, will now be heard again in August when the top court will hear the matter in its entirety. The Supreme Court's interim relief gives partial relief to thousands of workers who have been asking for their dues of DA for months now. The balance amount of the outstanding DA and the ultimate fate will be considered in the next hearing. 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: How Much Dearness Allowance Increase Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Details.

Supreme Court Orders West Bengal Government to Pay 25% of Pending Dearness Allowance

#BREAKING The Supreme Court has issued an interim order directing the West Bengal government to pay 25% of the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) to state government employees. The payment must be made within three months. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August pic.twitter.com/5RfQu7EVK3 — IANS (@ians_india) May 16, 2025

