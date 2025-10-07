New Delhi, October 7: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday took a veiled jibe at the BJP over the murder of a youth allegedly assaulted by a group of people who mistook him for a thief, in his constituency, Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. Sharing an X post, Rahul Gandhi, called the incident a "murder of humanity, the Constitution, and justice."He alleged that the marginalised communities in the country are being targeted by the mobs receiving the patronage of those in power.

He wrote, "The brutal murder of Dalit youth Hariom Valmiki in Raebareli is not just the murder of one person - it is the murder of humanity, the Constitution, and justice. Today in India, Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, backward classes, and the poor - every person whose voice is weak, whose share is being snatched away, and whose life is considered cheap - is being targeted." "In the country, hatred, violence, and mob rule have received the patronage of those in power - where bulldozers have taken the place of the Constitution, and fear has replaced justice," he added. Raebareli Mob Lynching: 5 Cops Suspended, Five Accused Arrested After Dalit Youth Lynched in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, Rahul Gandhi said that the victim's family will receive justice."I stand with Hariom's family - they will surely get justice. India's future rests on equality and humanity, and this country will run on the Constitution, not on the whims of the mob," the X post read. Gandhi shared a statement by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), condemning the alleged assault against the youth."The Congress Party strongly condemns the brutal and cruel murder of Dalit youth Hariom Valmiki in Rae Bareli. Our country has a Constitution that recognises every human being as equal. There is a law that gives equal status to the security, rights, and expression of every citizen. What happened in Rae Bareli is a grave offence against the Constitution of this country," the statement by AICC said.

Congress further cited the cases of sexual assault in Harthras and Unnao and Rohith Vemula's suicide and claimed that the crimes against minorities have increased."It is a crime against the Dalit community and a stain on this country and society. The number of crimes against Dalits, minorities, and the poor in the country has increased beyond limits. This violence is most prevalent against those who are deprived, Bahujan, those who have neither adequate participation nor representation. Whether it's crimes against women in Hathras and Unnao, the murder of Hariom in Rae Bareli, or, more recently, the institutionalized murder of Rohit Vemula, the inhumane incident of a leader urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh, the brutal beating of Dalits in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, or the murders of Pehlu Khan in Haryana and Akhlaq in Uttar Pradesh, each incident reflects the growing insensitivity of our society, administration, and ruling powers," Congress said

.Congress invoked Dr BR Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi and alleged a trend of "bulldozer injustice, and mobocracy" since the BJP came into power in the Centre in 2014. Earlier, three police officers, including a Sub-Inspector, were suspended in connection with the murder in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, according to the police. Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP Sanjeev Kumar Sinha told ANI a day earlier that five people have been arrested and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused. Raebareli Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death After Being Mistaken for Thief in UP, 5 Arrested as Disturbing Video Surfaces.

रायबरेली में दलित युवक हरिओम वाल्मीकि की निर्मम हत्या सिर्फ़ एक इंसान की नहीं - इंसानियत, संविधान और न्याय की हत्या है। आज भारत में दलित, आदिवासी, मुसलमान, पिछड़े और ग़रीब - हर उस व्यक्ति को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है, जिसकी आवाज़ कमजोर है, जिसकी हिस्सेदारी छीनी जा रही है, और जिसकी… pic.twitter.com/V0KtN4CHAQ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2025

The victim's wife, Pinky, demanded assistance from the government and said, "My husband was beaten to death. Whatever happened to my husband, the same should happen to those who beat him to death... I need help from the government. I have a daughter...Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke with my in-laws, not with me."

