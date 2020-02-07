DefExpo 2020: India Showcases World's Cheapest Gunshot Locator, AK-47 Proof Helmet at 11th Edition of Biennial Defence Exhibition

India showcases world's cheapest gunshot locator, AK-47 proof helmet at DefExpo 2020 (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, February 7: India on Friday showcased its first and world's cheapest gunshot locator at ongoing DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow. The gunshot locator is developed jointly by the Indian Army’s College of Military Engineering with a private firm. It can locate the exact location of the bullet from a distance of 400 meters. DefExpo 2020: PM Narendra Modi Tests VR-Equipped Rifle, Aims at Virtual Firing Range; Watch Video.

The gunshot locator will be helpful in insurgency-hit areas of Jammu & Kashmir and northeast states as it will help to locate and neutralise terrorists faster. India also developed world's first helmet, which can stop an AK-47 bullet round from a distance of 10 meters. The helmet was also developed by the Indian Army’s College of Military Engineering. The helmet weighs only 1.4 kg. DefExpo 2020: Over 1000 Companies to Participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 11th edition of DefExpo on February 5. After inaugurating the event, PM Modi inspected new weapon systems, which were put on display. He also visited a stall showcasing a virtual shooting range. During his inspection, he fired multiple rounds

The five-day event will conclude on February 9. India will showcase its defence products and technologies developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in the DefExpo 2020 with an aim to give a boost to “Make in India” programme. The event is expected to see participation from over 70 countries. A total of 1,029 companies, including 165 foreign companies.