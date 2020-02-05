DefExpo 2020: PM Narendra Modi Tests VR-Equipped Rifle, Aims at Virtual Firing Range; Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi fired multiple rounds from VR-equipped rifle (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ANI)

Lucknow, February 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 11th edition of DefExpo at Lucknow. After inaugurating the event, PM Modi inspected new weapon systems ,which were put on display. He also visited a stall showcasing a virtual shooting range. During his inspection, he fired multiple rounds. DefExpo 2020: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 11th Edition of Biennial Defence Exhibition; Rafale Jet & Other Weapons Systems To Be Displayed.

Senior officials guided him to aim with the rifle at the target seen on a screen in front of him. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the stall when PM Modi fired from the rifle. The video of the incident is shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a stall showcasing a virtual shooting range. #DefExpo2020 pic.twitter.com/KQTlfoUWG9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane interacted with heads of renowned technology-driven companies at the exhibition. Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal also attended the inauguration ceremony of the DefExpo. He visited IAF pavilion and Indigenisation stalls at the Defexpo India 2020. Coronavirus Outbreak: Chinese Delegation Cancel Their Visit to DefExpo 2020 Over NCoV Scare.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the five-day event. The defence minister, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesho Naik, UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel and the Uttar Pradesh CM were present at the inauguration ceremony of DefExpo. In DefExpo 2020, a total of 1,029 companies will participate, including 165 foreign defence manufacturing firms. The defence event is based on the theme “Digital transformation of defence”. It will conclude on February 9.