New Delhi, October 14: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase a wide range of 430 products encompassing the strategic and tactical weapon systems, defence equipment and technologies developed in DefExpo 2022 being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from October 18-22.

The major theme for this year's DRDO participation is based on 3D (DRDO, Designed and Developed) ecosphere which will highlight its strong linkages with both industry as well as academia.

It will showcase the advancements in technologies made by its laboratories as well as its partnerships with the industry, in recent years while representing a high level of indigenousness in advanced and futuristic defence products and technologies that contribute towards 'Aatmanirbharta' in Defence.

This year, several technologies developed for land based, Naval and air-based systems will be showcased through experience zones -- a closed room immersive cinematic experience.

In a first, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) simulator will also be made available to experience, among other augmented and virtual reality Naval, Land and Air product simulators. A holographic deck providing a 3D experience of over 30 defence products will be present at the hall to gain insights into the intricacies of weapon designs.

DefExpo, a premier biennial event of the Ministry of Defence, is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from October 18-22, 2022. The 12th edition of Asia's largest defence event will be highlighting the theme 'Path to Pride' aligned with 'India at 75' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', encouraging the industry as well as the citizens to join in and contribute towards nation building. It aims to further the narrative of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.

The overall event will showcase a range of indigenously designed, developed, prototyped, and produced Land, Naval, Aero and Homeland Security systems and technologies. Boeing to Highlight Initiatives to Support India's Defence Manufacturing at DefExpo.

In addition, DRDO will showcase several initiatives to deepen its strategic partnerships with Industry, and Academia. These will include initiatives such as Technology Development Fund, Dare to Dream, DIA - Centres of Excellence and other similar schemes to support academia, Start-ups, MSMEs and large industries to continuously upgrade technology readiness levels of present and futuristic technologies in the country.

All these DRDO led initiatives have led to operational readiness of many Indian industries, especially in the areas of systems, radars, sonars, missiles, aircrafts, etc. some of which will be displayed at the DRDO Pavilion, DefExpo.

