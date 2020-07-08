New Delhi, July 7: Amid the dismal COVID-19 times, here comes good news! A 106-year-old man in Delhi, who was a kid during the Spanish flu in 1918, was infected with coronavirus and has now recovered from the deadly disease. According to a tweet by ANI, the man, identified as Mukhtar Ahmed is 106-year-old, as claimed by his family members. The family said that Ahmed was 4 years old during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918.

Ahmed, who recovered from coronavirus, said he had not thought that he would survive the infection but claimed that proper treatment saved his life. "I didn't expect to survive but after getting proper treatment I recovered. I have never seen such a pandemic in my life", Ahmed said. India's COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 7.42 Lakh as Country Reports 482 Deaths & Spike of 22,752 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi: Mukhtar Ahmed, a 106-year-old (as claimed by family), who was 4 years old during the Spanish flu in 1918, recovered from #COVID19. He says, "I didn't expect to survive but after getting proper treatment I recovered. I have never seen such a pandemic in my life." pic.twitter.com/6kpAGDGwhQ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2020

The Spanish Flu, also known as the 1918 Flu Pandemic or H1N1 Pandemic, was an unusually deadly influenza pandemic caused by the H1N1 influenza A virus. It lasted from February 1918 to April 1920, it infected 500 million people–about a third of the world's population at the time.

Till Tuesday night, Delhi recorded as many as 1,00,823 cases of COVID-19 till July 7. Out of the total, 25,620 are active cases, 72,088 have been cured or discharged and 3,115 have died due to the infection.

