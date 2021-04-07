Delhi, April 7: In a tragic incident, a 72-year-old septuagenarian doctor and his 62-year-old wife were run over by a car in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Shanti Swaroop Arora and his wife, Anjana Arora. The car was driven by 28-year-old Deepakshi Chaudhary.

The doctor and his wife used to live in Appu Enclave in Dwarka Sector 11. Notably, Chaudhary also lives in the same society. According to a report published in The Times of India, the incident took place at around 6:30 pm when the couple was out on an evening walk. As per witnesses, Chaudhary first hit the couple with the slow-moving Baleno and then ran over them. Delhi: 3 Dead, 1 Injured in Road Accident Near Kirti Nagar Metro Station.

The entire incident was also captured on CCTV. Chaudhary stopped the car and stepped out of it after the incident. Meanwhile, locals pulled out the victims after pushing the car away. Choudhary also helped the locals. The couple was taken to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Delhi Traffic Police ACP Sanket Kaushil Hit by Car While on Duty, Declared Brought Dead at AIIMS.

Chaudhary, during the investigation, said that her mind got diverted as she was thinking about something. So she could not spot the elderly couple. A case has been registered against Chaudhary under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was arrested and later released on bail. Her car was also seized.

The bodies were sent to autopsy. The children of the couple are settled in the US. They were informed by the police. After their son reached Delhi, the bodies were handed over for the last rights.

