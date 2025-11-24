Delhi on Monday, November 24, woke up to morning skies covered with a thick layer of toxic smog. The overall air quality index stood at 441 on Monday, November 24. As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor', and 401–500 'severe'. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the city's AQI is likely to remain in the 'very poor' range for the next five days. Delhi Air Pollution: Toxic Air Engulfs National Capital As AQI Crosses 400 Mark in Several Areas.

Smog Blankets Delhi With AQI in ‘Severe’ Zone

#WATCH | Delhi | A layer of smog blankets the Ghazipur area as AQI is recorded at 441, categorised in the severe category as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) pic.twitter.com/jpzOqQLUB9 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

