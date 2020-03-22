Delhi And Chandigarh Label Houses Of Those Under COVID-19 Quarantine; See Pics

Houses of Those Quarantined Marked in Delhi and Chandigarh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Delhi, March 22: In wake of rapidly rising Coronavirus cases, Delhi and Chandigarh have started labelling all homes with persons advised to home quarantine. The marking is aimed to alert visitors for their own safety. "Delhi govt is marking all homes with persons advised to home quarantine. I appeal to all not to stigmatize such families. Please be empathetic and supportive towards them. The marking is aimed only at cautioning others for their own safety," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Chandigarh administration has also started marking homes to alert visitors. The list of people is also uploaded on administration's website, chd.gov.in. "There is apprehension that some people in home quarantine will not adhere to the guidelines. Any breach of this order will invite action under Section 188 of the IPC," Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida said. Coronavirus In India: Four Suspects With Home Quarantine Stamps Deboarded From Train In Maharashtra.

Houses of Those Under Quarantine Labelled:

The government is also stamping the hands of people who are advised to remain in home quarantine with unwashable ink to prevent community spread of COVID-19. The ink, which wears off with time, has a date until which person has to be in self-isolation at home.

Meanwhile, the total positive COVID-19 cases rose over 340 on Sunday. Three-more Coronavirus-linked deaths took place today- One each in Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat, taking the total number of deaths to seven. As a precautionary measure, trains across the country will not run till March 31.