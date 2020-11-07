New Delhi, November 7: A dead body of an autorickshaw driver was found at the Delhi Jal Board’s office in New Ashok Nagar area of the national capital on Thursday. The driver, who was identified as Vivek Kumar, was missing for the last few days. He body was sent for postmortem. Kumar lived in Kondli area of Delhi.

According to a report published in India Today, the driver’s family filed a missing complaint on Tuesday. Kumar did not return home on Monday. Kumar’s sister Reena told police that he used to drive an auto on a rental basis of a person named Anil. Delhi Crime: Angry Over Husband's Second Marriage, Woman Gags And Kills His Second Wife's One-Month-Old Son.

According to Reena, on Sunday when Kumar returned home, he was looking unwell, but he was asked to report on duty by Anil the Kodli bus stand on Monday. According to the report, CCTV footage of the area surfaced. In the footage, three men could be seen assaulting Kumar. Delhi Crime: Woman, Lover Booked For Murdering Her Husband in Dwarka.

The driver’s family accused Anil and his two friends - Ritesh and Dharmendra – of murder. The family alleged that police are not probing the case properly as no arrest has been made so far. However, according to police, investigating is currently underway in the case.

