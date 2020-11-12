New Delhi, November 11: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the 24x7 water supply and water augmentation action plan. In the meeting, the Delhi Jal Board apprised the CM of various ongoing and future projects to provide a 24x7 water supply to the people of Delhi. The DJB also gave a presentation on the laying of sewer lines and rain-harvesting across Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he will review the monthly progress of the project of 24x7 water supply, rain harvesting, and laying of sewer pipeline. The review meeting was attended by senior officials along with Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain and Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have to complete all the projects within the stipulated time frame. The time limit for completion of the projects which are going on has been fixed. This has to be ensured to provide relief to the people and also prevent the unnecessary expenditure of money. I will review the ongoing projects on a 24x7 water supply across Delhi around the 15th of every month. The DJB officials will also inform me about the monthly progress of work through presentations, including the progress of laying of sewer lines and rainwater harvesting projects." ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Campaign’s Second Phase to Be Launched From November 16–30: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

In the meantime, DJB officials said that land problems are being faced at seven places for the construction of STP, DLTP, and SPS. On this, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I will talk to LG on the issue of land. A new model of rain-harvesting will be adopted and water from commercial and residential areas will be filtered and put in the borewell."

Satyendar Jain, Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, said, "It is often seen that the road has to be dugged again and again to put sewer lines. It causes distress to the people. We should lay a proper sewer system wherever the road construction is happening so that we do not end up digging up roads again and again. Delhi is not getting the necessary water from other states. 100% of the water received is now being supplied."

In the meeting, the Delhi Jal Board officials said that Delhi will need about 1500 MGD water by 2031. The efforts to provide water supply pipelines in Delhi's colonies are continuing at a fast pace. So far, out of 1799, pipelines have been laid in 1622 colonies. In the next six months, these colonies will have a clean water supply from the pipeline. Besides this, the water pipeline will reach the remaining 113 colonies by March 2022.

Water Supply Status in Delhi Colonies

Under the water project, a total of 580 unauthorized and authorized colonies of the PPP area and Sangam Vihar have been included, out of which 517 colonies have been connected with the water network. The remaining colonies will be connected by December 2021. There are a total of 1799 colonies in Delhi. Out of these, there are 260 colonies in East Delhi, out of which 256 colonies have been connected with a water network. The remaining colonies will be completed after 8 months of getting demarcation and NOC. There are 432 colonies in South Delhi, out of which 352 colonies have been connected with the water network and the rest of them will be completed by March 2020.

Central Delhi and North Delhi have a total of 144 colonies, out of which 138 colonies have been connected with a water network and the remaining colonies will be connected by March 2022. There are 383 colonies in West Delhi, out of which 359 colonies have been connected with the water network and the remaining colonies will be connected by 31st October 2021.

Out of a total of 1799 colonies across Delhi, the water network has been laid in 1622 colonies. Water has reached 1571 colonies, and the remaining 113 colonies will have to be demarcated before getting the water supply. The Delhi government is committed to extending water to all unauthorized and authorized colonies in Delhi by March 2022.