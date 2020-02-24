Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Appeals for Calm As Violence Erupts Over CAA in Maujpur Area

Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 24: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday appealed all Delhiites to maintenance peace. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that the violence hurts everyone in such a way that loss cannot be compensated. This development comes after violent clashes broke out in Maujpur neighbourhood of northeast Delhi for the second time in less than 24 hours. Delhi: Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters Clash at Maujpur Second Time in 24 Hours, Arvind Kejriwal Asks L-G And Amit Shah to Ensure Law And Order.

"I appeal to all Delhiites to maintain peace. Everyone is at a disadvantage in the violence. The fire of violence hurts everyone in such a way that it is cannot be compensated," Sisodia said. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

Manish Sisodia's Tweet:

सभी दिल्लीवासियों से अपील है कि शांति बनाए रखें. हिंसा में सबका नुक़सान है. हिंसा की आग सबको ऐसा नुक़सान पहुँचाती है जिसकी भरपाई कभी नहीं हो पाती. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 24, 2020

In one of the viral videos of the violence, an autorickshaw is seen set ablaze. Another clip shows a man chasing an unarmed Delhi Police officer waiving what looks like a gun. Following this, section 140 has been imposed in all ten districts of North East Delhi.

The violence forced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to seek the intervention of Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah. "I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," Kejriwal tweeted.

Today's violence comes after stone-pelting incident on Sunday near the Jaffrabad metro station, where more than 1,000 women gathered on Saturday night to protest against the Citizenship Law. The sit-in is continued on Monday.