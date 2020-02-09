Delhi Elections 2020: AAP MLA Kailash Gehlot's Brother Summoned By Police in Connection to Liquor Seizure in Najafgarh Ahead of Voting

Delhi Police (Representational Image | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 9: The Cyber Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot's brother Harish Gahlot to join investigation on Monday. The notice has been served in connection with the recovery of 58 cartons of liquor in Najafgarh, regarding which an FIR was registered on Friday.

Informing more about the details, Delhi Police said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Cyber Crime Branch has sent a notice to Harish Gahlot to join investigation tomorrow, in connection with the recovery of 58 cartons of liquor in Najafgarh, for which an FIR was registered on Friday (7th February)." Delhi Police Says 'No Letter Written' to Convert Stadium in Kanjhawala Into Prison For Anti-CAA Protesters, Journalist Tweets Copy of Letter.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

Delhi Police: Cyber Crime Branch has sent a notice to Harish Gahlot to join investigation tomorrow, in connection with the recovery of 58 cartons of liquor in Najafgarh, for which an FIR was registered on Friday (7th February). Harish Gahlot is the brother of a senior AAP leader. pic.twitter.com/TzXcTkhERy — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2020

Earlier too, Harish Gahlot's assets -- worth Rs 1.46 Crore -- were seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the middle of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The ED stated that the action was taken under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), in which it was found that Gahlot held foreign assets worth Rs 1.46 crore in UAE in contravention of Section 4 of FEMA, 1999. That time Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had accused the Centre of witch-hunt.